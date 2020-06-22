Apple Partners With A24 on ‘Sharper’ Film Starring Julianne Moore

Apple is partnering with film studio A24 to acquire “Sharper” for Apple TV+, starring and produced by Academy Award winner Julianne Moore.

Sharper

“Sharper” follows along with a con artist (Moore) set in the word of “Manhattan’s billionaire echelon.” Ms. Moore is producing the film with Bart Freundlich, Brian Gatewood, Alessandro Tanaka and Erik Feig of Picturestart. A24 is serving as the studio with Picturestart as the production company. In

In addition to “Sharper,” Apple and A24’s feature film partnership includes the highly-anticipated “On The Rocks” from Sofia Coppola, starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones, and “The Sky is Everywhere.” Apple will also soon premiere “Greyhound,” starring Tom Hanks, on July 10; and Sundance 2020 Grand Jury Prize-winning documentary, “Boys State,” with A24 as the distribution partner on the film.

This is Ms. Moore’s second Apple TV+ following her upcoming series “Lisey’s Story”, a thriller from Stephen King and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Ms. Moore will executive produce and star in this series.