WWDC 2020: Did Tim Cook Just Tweet Another Hint at What’s in Store?

Tim Cook tweeted Monday morning, wishing developers “a good morning” ahead of the WWDC 2020 keynote. The short clip that the Apple CEO shared may have given another hint at what’s in store.

Another Addition to the WWDC 2020 Memoji Theme

Because it wasn’t actually Mr. Cook that appeared in the clip. It was an animated Memoji version of him, moving in sync with a voice recording.

Given that the invites to the ‘Full Stream Ahead’ keynote were themed around Memoji, and the WWDC 2020 scholars received a jacket with emoji on them, I think it’s fair to say there is a theme emerging. We will find out soon enough…