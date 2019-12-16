An Apple Arcade Yearly Subscription is Here

Apple Arcade launched with iOS 13 in September. In the beginning it was available as a US$4.99/month subscription, but now there is an Apple Arcade yearly subscription for US$49.99 (via Ifun.de).

Yearly Subscription

The yearly subscription saves customers US$10 and is a good option for dedicated gamers who love the Arcade games. If you’ve kept your subscription so far and plan to continue to use the service, the Apple Arcade yearly subscription is probably a good option for you.

Apple has been adding new games every month. This month’s game is Ultimate Rivals: The Rink, a hockey game that lets you play as over 50 athletes in the NBA, NHL, MLB, WNBA, NFL Players Association, and the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team.

Further Reading:

[Apple Arcade: Mini Motorways Is an Addictive Strategy Game I Can’t Stop Playing]

[Apple Arcade: Possessions Is an Engaging Puzzle Solver]