RIP: After 14 Years, Apple is Removing Dashboard in macOS Catalina

After 14 years Apple is removing Dashboard. macOS Catalina will no longer support it, and Apple recently removed Dashboard support from WebKit (via Mac Otakara).
Dashboard
First introduced with OS X Tiger in 2005, Dashboard gave users various widgets, like a clock/calendar, calculator, weather, and more. It’s been disabled by default since OS X Yosemite, which is why you’re forgiven if you’ve forgotten about Dashboard.
WebKit’s changelog mentions the removal.
Hmmm, what about Stickies? I better move mine over to Notes.