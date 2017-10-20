Apple Releases iOS 11.1 Developer Beta 4 with Bug Fixes

Apple released iOS 11.1 Developer Beta 4 Friday. iOS 11.1 DB4 has lots of bug fixes and interface refinements, which we’ll detail below.

Resolved Issues in iOS 11.1 Developer Beta 4

Issues Apple marked as “Resolved” in this release JavaScript, push notifications, client certificate-based authentication, an issue with Facial Landmarks (for iPhone X), and several more. Developers can check out the full release notes on the Apple Developer Connection.

The release also includes new Unicode 10 emoji that were shown off earlier in October.

Apple’s iOS Beta Programs

You need to be a registered Apple developer program member to download and install iOS 11 developer betas. A public beta update should be coming soon with the same improvements and new emoji.

You can sign up to participate in the free public beta program at Apple’s website. Just remember to makes sure you have backups of your important data in case something goes wrong.