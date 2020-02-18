Apple Maps Transit Directions Comes to Europe

Apple Maps transit directions are starting to appear in the app for European users, like in France, Ireland, and Norway (via MacRumors).

Apple Maps Transit Directions

This feature means that Apple Maps users will be able to see transit routes for multiple types of public transport, like trains, buses, trams, and others. Departure times for each type is also available.

Apple has a web page that lists all of the locations that support Apple Maps transit. Countries include Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Spain, Netherlands, Norway, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK.

Further Reading

[Updated Version of Apple Maps Arrives]

[iOS 12.2: What Does AQI in Apple Maps Mean?]