Apple Music for Artists Now Available to Musicians

Apple Music for Artists is a platform Apple launched last year that gives musicians an analytics dashboard. Today it’s out of beta and available on the web and the App Store (via TechCrunch).

Apple Music for Artists

The platform displays data like number of song plays, how many listeners in various countries they have, and how many times a song has been purchased. Apple is also integrating Shazam:

The idea is to capture listener behavior that’s very different from seeking out an artist or a specific song — it’s more about a moment of spontaneous connection, when you hear a song and think, “Whoa, what’s this?” (This also provides a window to behavior beyond Apple Music listeners.)

All data goes back to Apple Music’s launch in 2015, so artists won’t miss out on anything. You can sign up for free here.

Further Reading:

[SoundCloud Artists Can Publish Straight to Apple Music]

[Apple Music Names DJ Khaled First Artist in Residence]