Apple Music Signs New Deals With Record Labels, But Maybe Not a Bundle

Apple Music has signed new multi-year deals with top record labels like Sony Music, Universal Music, and Warner Music (via Financial Times—paywall).

Music Deals

The deals mean that top artists like Taylor Swift, Adele, Lizzo, and others will continue to have their music streamed on Apple’s service. However, the deals reportedly don’t include a provision to bundle Apple Music with other services like Apple TV+.

It’s possible that Apple will start with a small bundle, like News+ and TV+, and add services like Apple Music at a later time if a deal can be made with record labels. Companies are wary to be included in a bundle because they would potentially make less money. For example, Apple already takes a 50% from news publishers in News+.

Further Reading

[Apple TV+ ‘The Morning Show’ on Hiatus Due to Coronavirus]

[Apple VP Rubén Caballero Leaves for a Company Called ‘Humane‘]