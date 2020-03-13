Apple TV+ ‘The Morning Show’ on Hiatus Due to Coronavirus

Apple TV+ show The Morning Show will be going on a two-week hiatus over concerns of the coronavirus (via Deadline).
The Morning Show
The decision was made by both the studio and Apple. It’s being done as a precautionary measure and not over actual cases of coronavirus. Starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show is in the middle of filming its second season in a Sony lot.
Michael Ellenberg, Founder and CEO of Media Res:
In concert with our dedicated partners at Apple, we have concluded it would be prudent to take a two-week hiatus to assess the situation and ensure the safety of the incredible people who make this show.
Production for Apple TV+ show Foundation has also been halted due to the virus.
Further Reading
[Apple VP Rubén Caballero Leaves for a Company Called ‘Humane‘]
Leave a Reply