Apple Music Student Trial Doubled to Six Months

The Apple Music student trial has been doubled to six months, giving students even more value as they decide whether to join or not (via Appleosophy).

Apple Music Student Trial

To qualify for the Apple Music student trial you’ll need access to your college email address. You also have to be registered with UNiDAYS, a website that offers deals and discounts to college students.

After six months, you can either stop using Apple Music or keep using it with the student plan at US$4.99/month.

