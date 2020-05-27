Apple to Reboot Classic ‘Fraggle Rock’ Series

Apple announced a new partnership with The Jim Henson Company to reboot “Fraggle Rock”, following the success of the short-form series “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!” on Apple TV+.
Produced by The Jim Henson Company in association with New Regency, the new Fraggle Rock Series will feature the original stars: Boober, Gobo, Mokey, Uncle Traveling Matt, and Wembley.
Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford will executive produce the new series for The Jim Henson Company. Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer of New Regency and long-time Henson collaborator John Tartaglia (“Splash and Bubbles,” “Johnny and the Sprites”) are also executive producing. Showrunners Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson (“New Girl,” “American Dad,” “Community”) are attached to executive produce and write. Rita Peruggi (“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” “Yo Gabba Gabba!”) will produce.
