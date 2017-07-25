Apple Releases iOS 11 Public Beta 3

Apple released iOS 11 Public Beta 3 on Tuesday. The release comes the day after the company seeded iOS 11 Developer Beta 4 to developers. Apple doesn’t include detailed release notes with the public beta releases, but each release includes bug fixes, tweaks, and new approaches for features in iOS 11.

New features in iOS 11 include powerful augmented reality support, Siri improvements, a redesigned Control Center, a new Photos app, drag-and-drop between apps, and more.

You can enroll your iPhone or iPad at the Apple Beta Software Program. Once you’ve done so, you can download the releases through iTunes or through Software Update on your device. If you’ve already enrolled an iOS device, you’ll find the update in Software Update or iTunes.

iOS 11 Public Beta 3 is a 335.2MB download as an over-the-air (OTA) update on iPad Pro (9.7-inch).

