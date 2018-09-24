Apple Releases tvOS 12.0.1 for Apple TV 4/4K

Apple released tvOS 12.0.1 for Apple TV 4 and Apple TV 4K on Monday. The release notes are essentially mum on new features, and this release is likely a minor bug fix release or related to macOS Mojave, which was also released Monday.

tvOS 12 was released a week ago on September 17th. It added new screensavers recorded on the International Space Station, support for Dolby Atmos, and Zero Sign-on for cable TV services.

tvOS 12.0.1 can be downloaded through Apple TV 4 and Apple TV 4K in Settings > System > Software Update.