tvOS 12 for Apple TV Out with Dolby Atmos Support, More

Apple released tvOS 12 for the fourth generation Apple TV and Apple TV 4K on Monday. The update for Apple’s set top entertainment box includes Dolby Atmos support, new screen savers, and more.

You’ll need a Dolby Atmos-certified sound system to take advantage of the new audio feature. Movies need to be encoded for Dolby Atmos, too.

tvOS now includes screensavers recorded from the International Space Station. You can also use your Apple TV Remote to see details about each screensaver.

You also get the ability to auto-fill passwords, plus Zero Sign-on for cable TV services. Zero Sign-on lets Apple TV detect which cable service you have and automatically sign in and download apps for available channels. Cable services need to support the feature, so not everyone can take advantage of Zero Sign-on.

tvOS updates install automatically, but depending on the timing you may have to wait several days before that happens. You can force the update to install by launching the Settings app on your Apple TV, then choose System > Software Update.

tvOS 12 is a free upgrade and is available for Apple TV (fourth generation) and Apple TV 4K.