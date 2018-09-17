watchOS 5 for Apple Watch Series 1 and Newer Available Now

Along with iOS 12, Apple released watchOS 5 for Apple Watch on Monday. The upgrade for the Apple Watch operating system includes new workout types, Walkie Talkie voice chat, and more.

watchOS 5 adds new workout types such as hiking, plus you can now challenge friends in seven-day workout goals. Your watch can now auto-suggest workout types based on your activity, retroactively gives you credit for workouts you forgot to start, and reminds you to end workouts.

[Apple Watch Adds Walkie Talkie App and New Workout Features in watchOS 5]

[5 Troubleshooting Tips for Your Apple Watch]

The Walkie Talkie feature uses your Apple Watch as a two-way voice communicator. You can use it for quick voice chats, but longer conversations are probably better in other chat apps or as phone calls.

watchOS 5 includes support for activating Siri Shortcuts, introduced in iOS 12 on the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. Shortcuts are automated tasks you setup for tasks you routinely perform.

Apple added support for student IDs in the Wallet app, so now your Apple Watch can serve as your ID. The feature works only for participating schools. So far a handful of Universities have signed on.

watchOS 5 is a free download and is compatible with every Apple Watch model except Series 0. To install the update, first install iOS 12 on your iPhone. Next, launch the Watch app on your iPhone, tap My Watch > General > Software Update.