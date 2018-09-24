Apple Releases macOS Mojave

Apple released macOS Mojave on Monday. The new Mac operating system includes a system-wide Dark Mode interface, Quick Actions in Finder windows, and more.

Apple unveiled Mojave at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference in early June. Betas with regular updates have been available since then, but we never got a GM-version ahead today’s release. Typically, developers get a week or so with a feature-locked version of the operating system before it ships to the public.

The new Mac operating system update includes Stacks Desktop file organization, Quick Actions in Finder windows, enhanced screenshot and recording with built-in markup and editing, system-wide Dark Mode for apps, Continuity for grabbing and editing photos you snap on your iPhone, and more.

macOS Mojave supports the 2015 and later MacBook, mid 2012 and later MacBook Air, mid 2012 and newer MacBook Pro, 2012 and later Mac mini and iMac, iMac Pro, and 2013 Mac Pro. In other words, you need a Mac that supports Apple’s Metal graphics.

macOS Mojave is a free upgrade and is available through Apple’s Mac App Store.