At the iPhone keynote Apple announced a feature with iOS 13 called Audio Sharing. It lets you pair two sets of AirPods or Powerbeats Pro to one iOS device. But more headphones will be supported (via Engadget).

Audio Sharing

Audio Sharing will be available to Apple headphones that have a W1 or H1 chip. This includes:

AirPods

Studio3 Wireless

BeatsX

Powerbeats3 Wireless

Solo3 Wireless

Powerbeats Pro

The support will be added on September 23.