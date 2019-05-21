Apple Releases the First 8-Core MacBook Pro

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
1 minute read
| Product News

Today Apple updated the MacBook Pro line with faster 8th- and 9th-generation Intel Core processors with eight cores.

8-Core MacBook Pro

The 15-inch MacBook Pro has 6- and 8-core processors, with Turbo Boost speeds up to 5.0 GHz. The 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar has faster quad-core processors with Turbo Boost up to 4.7 GHz.

Image of new 8-core MacBook Pro

Apple lists certain areas where this speed can make a difference:

  • Music producers can play back massive multi-track projects with up to two times more Alchemy plug-ins in Logic Pro X.
  • 3D designers can render scenes up to two times faster in Maya Arnold.
  • Photographers can apply complex edits and filters up to 75 percent faster in Photoshop.
  • Developers can compile code up to 65 percent faster in Xcode.
  • Scientists and researchers can compute complex fluid dynamics simulations up to 50 percent faster in TetrUSS.
  • Video editors can edit up to 11 simultaneous multicam streams of 4K video in Final Cut Pro X.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at US$1,799 while the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar starts at US$2,399.

Further Reading:

[An Amazing Review of 2018 MacBook Pro by a NASA Engineer]

[Amazon and Apple Deal Devastated Third-Party Resellers]

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of