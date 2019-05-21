Apple Releases the First 8-Core MacBook Pro

Today Apple updated the MacBook Pro line with faster 8th- and 9th-generation Intel Core processors with eight cores.

8-Core MacBook Pro

The 15-inch MacBook Pro has 6- and 8-core processors, with Turbo Boost speeds up to 5.0 GHz. The 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar has faster quad-core processors with Turbo Boost up to 4.7 GHz.

Apple lists certain areas where this speed can make a difference:

Music producers can play back massive multi-track projects with up to two times more Alchemy plug-ins in Logic Pro X.

3D designers can render scenes up to two times faster in Maya Arnold.

Photographers can apply complex edits and filters up to 75 percent faster in Photoshop.

Developers can compile code up to 65 percent faster in Xcode.

Scientists and researchers can compute complex fluid dynamics simulations up to 50 percent faster in TetrUSS.

Video editors can edit up to 11 simultaneous multicam streams of 4K video in Final Cut Pro X. The 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at US$1,799 while the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar starts at US$2,399.

Further Reading:

[An Amazing Review of 2018 MacBook Pro by a NASA Engineer]

[Amazon and Apple Deal Devastated Third-Party Resellers]