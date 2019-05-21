Apple Releases the First 8-Core MacBook Pro

Today Apple updated the MacBook Pro line with faster 8th- and 9th-generation Intel Core processors with eight cores.
The 15-inch MacBook Pro has 6- and 8-core processors, with Turbo Boost speeds up to 5.0 GHz. The 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar has faster quad-core processors with Turbo Boost up to 4.7 GHz.
Apple lists certain areas where this speed can make a difference:
- Music producers can play back massive multi-track projects with up to two times more Alchemy plug-ins in Logic Pro X.
- 3D designers can render scenes up to two times faster in Maya Arnold.
- Photographers can apply complex edits and filters up to 75 percent faster in Photoshop.
- Developers can compile code up to 65 percent faster in Xcode.
- Scientists and researchers can compute complex fluid dynamics simulations up to 50 percent faster in TetrUSS.
- Video editors can edit up to 11 simultaneous multicam streams of 4K video in Final Cut Pro X.
The 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at US$1,799 while the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar starts at US$2,399.
