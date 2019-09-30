iOS 13.1.2 Fixes Camera, iCloud Backup, and More

Apple is releasing iOS 13 updates at a furious pace, and the latest to hit devices is iOS 13.1.2 with bug fixes.
iOS 13.1.2 Release Notes
- Fixes a bug where the progress bar for iCloud Backup could continue to show after a successful backup
- Fixes an issue where Camera may not work
- Addresses an issue where the flashlight may not activate
- Fixes a bug that could result in a loss of display calibration data
- Fixes an issue where shortcuts could not be run from HomePod
- Addresses an issue where Bluetooth may disconnect on certain vehicles
