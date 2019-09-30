iOS 13.1.2 Fixes Camera, iCloud Backup, and More

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
Under a minute read
| Product News

Apple is releasing iOS 13 updates at a furious pace, and the latest to hit devices is iOS 13.1.2 with bug fixes.iOS 13.1.2 update screenshot

iOS 13.1.2 Release Notes

  • Fixes a bug where the progress bar for iCloud Backup could continue to show after a successful backup
  • Fixes an issue where Camera may not work
  • Addresses an issue where the flashlight may not activate
  • Fixes a bug that could result in a loss of display calibration data
  • Fixes an issue where shortcuts could not be run from HomePod
  • Addresses an issue where Bluetooth may disconnect on certain vehicles

Further Reading:

[Latest Jeff Williams Interview Centers on Heart Health]

[Rebuilt Apple Maps Rolls Out for New York City]

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of