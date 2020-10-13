iOS 14.2 and tvOS 14.2 are currently in beta but they bring a new feature that Apple TV owners will love (via 9To5Mac).

HomePod

Ever since Apple released the HomePod, customers were able to use one as an Apple TV speaker. But like The Mac Observer’s Bryan Chaffin can tell you, the connection is forgotten so you have to choose your HomePod as a speaker each time you use your Apple TV.

But iOS and tvOS 14.2 will let you permanently set your HomePod as an Apple TV speaker. However, this may be limited to the US$299 HomePod, as Apple’s website doesn’t check that box under the HomePod mini.