iPhone SE Delivery Shifts Into May

Available for preorder today, customers are finding that iPhone SE delivery dates are shifting into May due to popular demand.

iPhone SE Delivery

If you placed an order earlier today you’ll receive your iPhone SE on April 24. But customers who couldn’t get in virtual line early are finding the delivery dates are now next month.

As of this writing, placing an iPhone SE order shows these shipping options:

Fastest : May 1 – May 5

: May 1 – May 5 Free : May 4 – May 6

This applies to customers in the United States. As Cult of Mac notes, Apple customers in other countries may find their iPhone SE delivery dates to be further into the future.

