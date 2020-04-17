iPhone SE Delivery Shifts Into May

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
Under a minute read
| Product News

Available for preorder today, customers are finding that iPhone SE delivery dates are shifting into May due to popular demand.

iPhone SE Delivery

If you placed an order earlier today you’ll receive your iPhone SE on April 24. But customers who couldn’t get in virtual line early are finding the delivery dates are now next month.

The new range of iPhone SE devices

As of this writing, placing an iPhone SE order shows these shipping options:

  • Fastest: May 1 – May 5
  • Free: May 4 – May 6

This applies to customers in the United States. As Cult of Mac notes, Apple customers in other countries may find their iPhone SE delivery dates to be further into the future.

Further Reading

[Apple Announces iPhone SE With A13 Bionic Chip Starting at $399]

[New iPhone SE and iPhone 11 Share These Key Features]

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of