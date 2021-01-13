Like the iOS 14.4 developer beta, macOS betas can be downloaded from Apple’s developer page. If you’re already in the program, go to System Preferences > Software Update.

macOS 11.2 Developer Beta 2

Apple hasn’t published release notes for this beta update. To recap, here are some features we saw when macOS Big Sur was first released.

  • New Apple Maps brings the Look Around feature to give you a 360° view in certain cities. Curated Guides, options for cyclers, and features for electric car owners also arrived.
  • Messages offer users the same features as iOS, with better search, pinning conversations, message effects, Memoji, and group messaging features.
  • Safari adds built-in blocking for trackers, redesigned tabs, and a faster JavaScript engine.
  • Big Sur offers Mac users a radical redesign of the user interface, with square icons, a translucent and customizable Control Center, grouped notifications, buttons and controls that only appear when you mouse over them, and many more changes.

