The third operating system that received developer beta 2 is watchOS 7.3. Download it from Apple’s developer page or through the iOS Watch app in General > Software Update.

As mentioned in the newest iOS 14.4 beta, watchOS 7.3 could bring guided walking workouts with features like “Time to Walk” and “Add Newest Workouts to Watch”. But like the newest macOS Big Sur beta, there are no release notes. To recap, features we saw in watchOS 7 include: