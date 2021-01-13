The third operating system that received developer beta 2 is watchOS 7.3. Download it from Apple’s developer page or through the iOS Watch app in General > Software Update.
watchOS 7.3 Developer Beta 2
As mentioned in the newest iOS 14.4 beta, watchOS 7.3 could bring guided walking workouts with features like “Time to Walk” and “Add Newest Workouts to Watch”. But like the newest macOS Big Sur beta, there are no release notes. To recap, features we saw in watchOS 7 include:
- Family Setup offers the ability to set kids (or other family members) up with an Apple Watch, even when they don’t have their own iPhone.
- New Watch Faces include Stripes, Chronograph Pro, GMT, Artist, a Memoji face, and more, and users can share faces amongst themselves or download them from apps and websites.
- Automatic hand washing countdown from 20 seconds
- More Workouts
- Low-range blood oxygen detection in Apple Watch Series 6.