Apple Fixes Telugu Text Bug in macOS High Sierra 10.13.3 Supplemental Update

Apple released macOS High Sierra 10.13.3 Supplemental Update on Tuesday, an update specifically released to fix the Telugu text bug. That bug resulted in apps crashing from an Indian text character sequence, and messaging apps were particularly exposed.

Patch Notes for macOS High Sierra 10.13.3 Supplemental Update

The macOS High Sierra 10.13.3 Supplemental Update fixes an issue where using certain character sequences could cause apps to crash. This update is recommended for all users.

The update is a 40.8MB download through the Mac App Store.