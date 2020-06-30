‘Path to Apple Card’ Helps You Get Approved for Apple Card

Path to Apple Card is a new program from Apple and Goldman Sachs to help you get approved for Apple Card if you were previously denied. A new web page details how the application process works and what data Goldman Sachs examines during the process.

Get Approved for Apple Card

Declined applicants for Apple Card will start seeing an email from Apple offering the program. It’s a four month program designed to improve for credit with steps like:

Reduce your debt to below US$1,000 Make all your remaining required payments on time

Apple will sent you an update once a month to show your progress. At the end of the program, Apple will invite you to reapply for Apple Card. Like the Apple Card itself, this program preserves your privacy by not storing or sharing personally identifiable information.