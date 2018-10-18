Pixelmator Pro gets macOS Mojave Dark Mode Support, More

Pixelmator Pro 1.2 for the Mac is out with macOS Mojave Dark Mode support, along with new Automator actions.

Pixelmator Pro is a professional image editing app with non-destructive edits, and a machine learning engine that identifies objects in your images and mades edits and selections more precise.

The included Automator actions let you perform white balance and color adjustments, auto enhance images, and apply effects to multiple images. The 1.2 update also supports SVG fonts.

Pixelmator Pro is available on Apple’s Mac App Store for US$29.99. The version 1.2 update is free for current users.