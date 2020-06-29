PSA: Don’t Install macOS Big Sur on the Same APFS Container as Older Versions

In our Mac Geek Gab forums, Brian Monroe has a warning for people wanting to try the macOS Big Sur beta.

APFS

He found that you can’t install the beta on the same APFS partition you used for previous versions of macOS. If you do, you’ll see a warning like this:

You’ll also see an error about an incompatible disk:

People on the linked Reddit thread mentioned it could depend on whether you install the beta on a separate volume on a partition.

Currently we’re on the first developer beta, so bugs like this are to be expected (well, maybe not bugs specifically like this).