PSA: Don’t Install macOS Big Sur on the Same APFS Container as Older Versions

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
Under a minute read
| Product News

In our Mac Geek Gab forums, Brian Monroe has a warning for people wanting to try the macOS Big Sur beta.

APFS

He found that you can’t install the beta on the same APFS partition you used for previous versions of macOS. If you do, you’ll see a warning like this:

macOS Big Sur beta APFS warning 1

You’ll also see an error about an incompatible disk:

macOS Big Sur beta APFS warning 2

People on the linked Reddit thread mentioned it could depend on whether you install the beta on a separate volume on a partition.

Currently we’re on the first developer beta, so bugs like this are to be expected (well, maybe not bugs specifically like this).

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments