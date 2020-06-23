Some Kernel Extensions Won’t Work in macOS 11 Big Sur

If you updated to macOS Catalina 10.15 you may have seen a warning message about kernel extensions. That’s because Apple is deprecating some of them in macOS 11 Big Sur.
Kernel Extensions
The message refers to “legacy system extensions” and says they “aren’t as secure or reliable as modern alternatives.” Apple is replacing some of them with an Endpoint Security Framework. In a support page Apple mentions the change:
In 2019, Apple informed developers that macOS Catalina will be the last macOS to fully support legacy system extensions, and we’ve been working with developers to transition their software. By moving beyond these extensions, developers are helping to further modernize the Mac, improve its security and reliability, and enable more user-friendly software distribution methods. A final transition date has not yet been set.
Deprecated
The following kernel extensions will be deprecated, and Apple’s support page tells developers which frameworks to use instead.
- KAUTH: Use EndpointSecurity
- Network Filter: Use Network Extension
- IOHIDFamily: Use HIDDriverKit instead
- IOUSBFamily: Use IOUSBHostFamily or USBDriverKit
- USB Networking: use USBDriverKit (for USB KPIs) or NetworkingDriverKit (for IONetworkingFamily KPIs)
- USB Serial: Use USBDriverKit (for USB KPIs); SerialDriverKit Or USBSerialDriverKit (for IOSerialFamily KPIs)
- USB Vendor Specific IPC: Use USBDriverKit or IOUSBHost (for USB KPIs) or DriverKit for communication channels
The move is meant to increase user security because the kernel is a sensitive part of the operating system that controls everything else. Keeping third-party apps out of this area is a good thing.
Note: This article was originally published on March 26, 2020. It has been updated with new information.
It would be nice to see old software like SEP/McAfee finally be put out to pasture.
Maybe this will do it, they’ll never be ready, heck they’re still wrestling with 10.15.
Thinking of all the kernel panics caused by developers’ bad code. Good riddance. Hopefully this will also shut down the Hackintosh crap.
Hackingtosh “Crap” as you put it is just plain fun. I have loved creating lots of mackintoshes over the years. Great times.
Hackingtoshes that is… creating Hackingtoshes has been fun
I had at the option of creating a windows box for my dusty shop, or creating a mackintosh. Most of my software and workflows are MacOS based. Apple has decided to make only few models that don’t fit my shops needs, and how can they? They don’t know how I work or what my workflows need. So, I grabbed some used PC parts and made a Hackingtosh I call Uglybox. It has several integrated dust particle filters and several more integrated USB ports than any production Mac computer has ever had. Sure, I could have bought a new Mac, built… Read more »