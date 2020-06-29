The deadline for developers to add Sign In with Apple into their apps is coming up tomorrow, June 30. The previous deadline was April 30 but Apple announced an extension back in March 2020.

Sign In with Apple Rules

According to App Store Review Guidelines (section 4.8), apps that use a third-party login like signing in with Facebook, Google, Twitter, Amazon, and others must also include Sign In with Apple. However, it’s not required under certain conditions:

Your app exclusively uses your company’s own account setup and sign-in systems.

Your app is an education, enterprise, or business app that requires the user to sign in with an existing education or enterprise account.

Your app uses a government or industry-backed citizen identification system or electronic ID to authenticate users.

Your app is a client for a specific third-party service and users are required to sign in to their mail, social media, or other third-party account directly to access their content.

Apple created its login system as a privacy feature. It lets you sign into websites and apps using your Apple ID without compromising your privacy. Developers can’t collect information about beyond the name you sign up with, as well as your email address. If a developer lets you hide your email, Apple will create a randomly-generated relay email that forwards content to your actual email.

The Mac Observer maintains several Sign In with Apple guides, such as where to find these logins, a list of apps that support it, and websites that don’t let you hide your email.