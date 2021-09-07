On Tuesday Apple released tvOS 15 beta 9 for developers. Although the company doesn’t provide release notes for this operating system, we do know what features will arrive this fall.
tvOS 15 Features
- Users can now share experiences with SharePlay while connecting with friends on FaceTime, including listening to songs together with Apple Music, watching a TV show or movie from Apple TV+ and other streaming services in sync, or sharing their screen to view apps together.
- Shared with You works across the system to find the articles, music, TV shows, photos, and more that are shared in Messages conversations, and conveniently surfaces them in apps like Photos, Safari, Apple News, Music, Podcasts, and the Apple TV app, making it easy to quickly access the information in context.
- The Apple TV app now features a new row titled “For All of You” — showcasing a collection of shows and movies based on the interests of selected people or an entire household — perfect for movie nights.
- Owners of AirPods Pro and AirPods Max can enjoy Spatial Audio for a surround-sound experience.
- Speaking of sound, tvOS 8 will let you pair two HomePod minis with an Apple TV 4K for stereo sound.