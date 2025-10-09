Pros Stay Away From MacOS Tahoe 26 – Here’s Why

Liquid Glass divides opinion, and most recommend waiting for 26.1 or later.

With macOS Tahoe 26 rolling out, many power users are sticking with Sequoia. The consensus across community threads is simple: unless you need a specific feature, wait for one or two point releases.

The vibe right now

Early adopters on Apple Silicon report smooth daily use. Others plan to hold for 26.1 or even 26.2, citing stability and design concerns. Recent roundups underline the split reception: see macOS Tahoe reviews and the early release timing.

Pros often keep production Macs a full cycle behind and test new releases on spare hardware or VMs first.

Why people are waiting

Design friction – Liquid Glass is polarizing. Some find it less readable, even with reduced transparency, and want a full off switch; others note the nostalgia factor (Aqua throwbacks) and ongoing debate (critics weigh in).

Workflow risk – Creatives and freelancers avoid surprises during busy seasons. Waiting for .1 or .2 cuts risk.

App readiness – Electron-heavy stacks (Slack, 1Password, GitHub Desktop, etc.) still show minor quirks for some users.

What’s working fine

On 26.0.x, many Apple Silicon owners report stable performance for productivity, coding, and media work. Aesthetics aside, most tasks feel similar to Sequoia.

Upgrade strategies that work

Wait for 26.1 or 26.2 before touching a production Mac (public beta progress).

Test on a spare Mac or VM first, then migrate.

Back up thoroughly with Time Machine and a checklist (prep guide).

Keep a bootable installer handy for rollbacks (create one).

handy for rollbacks (create one). Tune visuals with Reduce Transparency and related options if Liquid Glass strains the eyes.

Apple Silicon watch-outs (anecdotal)

Common callouts include readability complaints, occasional animation roughness on older M1 machines, and minor Electron app quirks. A few users note message sync delays between iOS 26 and macOS—try these steps if needed (fix Messages sync).

Bottom line for a Mac Studio (M1 Max)

If Sequoia is rock solid for you, wait for 26.1 and confirm app compatibility before upgrading your main machine. If you want to try Tahoe, do it on a secondary Mac or fresh partition, verify backups, and be ready to roll back if any core tool regresses.