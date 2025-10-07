macOS Tahoe 26.1 Public Beta 2 Arrives

Apple has released macOS Tahoe 26.1 public beta 2, matching the build developers got a day earlier (25B5057f). This update targets behind-the-scenes fixes and paves the way for deeper AI integrations across Apple’s ecosystem.

What’s new

macOS 26 (Tahoe) already introduced the bold “Liquid Glass” UI, new continuity features like a Phone app on Mac, and a stronger Spotlight. With beta 2, Apple refines that groundwork. The company is preparing to roll out Model Context Protocol (MCP) support across macOS, iOS, and iPadOS. That move lets third-party AI models plug into its platform more directly. Also, imagine Image Playground currently anchored in OpenAI/ChatGPT models soon supporting multiple AI providers.

This build mostly brings incremental improvements: better stability, patched bugs, and tuning to performance. If you’ve been testing dev betas, you won’t see major feature shifts yet. The changes lie in foundational layers Apple needs before opening up AI features to developers.

How to install

If you haven’t yet enrolled, sign up at Apple’s public beta site. Then follow these steps:

Open System Settings Go to General > Software Update Tap the “i” next to Beta Updates Choose macOS Tahoe 26 Public Beta Hit Done

That’s your path to getting the upgrade.

A look ahead

This beta is a sign Apple is stepping up its AI strategy on Mac. It’s less about flashy features now and more about laying the scaffolding for what’s next. If you test it, share feedback via Apple’s tools. Your reports could help iron out rough edges before the final release rolls out this fall.