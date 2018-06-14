Snapchat Launches Snap Kit, a Private Developer Platform

Snap, Inc. is launching a private developer platform for the Snapchat app. It’s a set of APIs that will let you sign into other apps using your Snapchat account. But there are certain limitations that make it different than other social media logins (via TechCrunch).

Snap Kit

To start, apps that use Snap Kit can’t ask for your email, phone number, gender, age, location, who you follow, or who you’re friends with. The only thing apps can use is your Snapchat display name, and optionally your Bitmoji. This is important, because unlike Facebook, you can use a pseudonym as your name.

Snap Kit has four main components: Creative Kit, Login Kit, Bitmoji Kit, and Story Kit. Login Kit is the OAuth-style login API. Creative Kit lets apps create stickers and filters for the Snapchat camera. Bitmoji Kit lets apps use Bitmoji avatars into their app keyboards. Story Kit lets developers embed Snapchat Stories into apps and websites.

Launch partners for the platform include Tinder, Patreon, and Postmates. If you’re a developer and interested in joining, you can sign up here.

