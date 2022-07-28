Spotify Introduces ‘Friends Mix’ Bringing Even More Personalized Playlists to Users

Today Spotify has announced Friends Mix, a way to personalize playlists based on what your friends are listening to.

Inspiration for the new Friends Mix originally came from Spotify observing that over 11 million playlists feature the word “friend” in the title. Originally, this is why Spotify introduced Blend, which helps two friends combine their favorite songs into one playlist.

Spotify Introduces Friends Mix

Now, Friends Mix takes Blends and allows users to create a new mix among their friends and loved ones. Users that create three two-person Blends will see a new playlist, called Friends Mix, that will show up in your Made For Us shelf within the Made For You Hub.

Those that don’t see Friends Mix on the Made For You Hub can create their own Blends. Users simply need to follow these four steps:

Type “Blend” within the search tab on Spotify. Then, tap “Invite” to select a friend you want to Blend with. Once your friend has accepted the invite, Spotify will generate your shared Blend playlist, which will include recommended songs that reflect you and your friend’s music preferences and tastes. You’ll even be able to see which songs were added for you and your friend. After your friend has joined the listening party, you’ll each receive a custom share card that you can use to spread the word on social media. Then, your Blend will continue to update daily. Once you’ve created three two-person Blends (between you and one other friend), you’ll be able to check out a Friends Mix, our new playlist made just for you, in the Made For Us hub. There, you’ll find music combining your friends’ tastes.

Additionally, Friends Mix featured daily updates. This means users always have something new to discover. Spotify also designed this feature to grow with you and your friends over time, meaning that creating more Friends Mix playlists with your friends means there’s more music to discover.

In other Spotify news, the company also announced that it is discontinuing the Car Thing, a physical accessory for use in vehicles. So for those that have one, the new Friends Mix will be a great addition for the Car Thing.

