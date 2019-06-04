Sitting down with CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell, Tim Cook talks about iOS 13 privacy features like Sign In with Apple.

iOS 13 Privacy Interview

CBS News shared a clip of the interview, which will air on the CBS Evening News show at 6:30 EST tonight.

Here’s an excerpt:

NORAH O’DONNELL: When I listened to that today, that new innovation of that Apple sign-on, I thought, this is Apple taking a shot at the way Facebook and Google is using all of our data.

TIM COOK: You know, we’re not really taking a shot at anybody. We’re – we focus on the user. And the user wants the ability to go across numerous properties on the web without being under surveillance. We’re moving privacy protections forward. And I actually think it’s a very reasonable request for people to make.

O’DONNELL: Do you think Facebook cares about our private security?

COOK: I think that everybody’s beginning to care more – people are becoming more aware of what’s been happening. Many people are getting more offended. I think this is good. Because we need to shine a light on it. You can imagine an environment where everyone begins to think there’s no privacy. And if there’s no privacy, your freedom of expression just plummets. Because now you’re going to be thinking about how everybody’s going know every single thing you’re doing. This is not good for our country, not good for democracy.

