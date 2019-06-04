WWDC19: 5 iOS 13 Photo Features Apple Announced

iOS 13 brings a lot of new updates, and the Photos app is getting some big new features. Here are all of the iOS 13 photo features coming.

iOS 13 Photo Features

Portrait Lighting Control : Virtually adjust the position and intensity of each Portrait Lighting effect, so you can easily sharpen eyes or brighten and smooth facial features just like a photographer would in a photo studio. High-key Mono : The opposite of the previous mono Portrait Lighting effect, which is low-key mono. High-key means there will be a white background instead of black. New Photos tab : The Photos tab has been redesigned to help you find, relive, and share your favorite memories. Using on‑device machine learning, it intelligently hides similar photos and reduces clutter, like removing screenshots and receipts, so you can focus on your best shots. You’ll also see your library come to life with auto-playing Live Photos and videos. Redesigned editing : A streamlined editing experience gives you powerful new tools and better control over effects. Adjustment dials make it easy to apply an edit. And when you do, you can see at a glance which effects have been increased or decreased. Powerful video editing : You can use almost all of the photo editing tools for videos, like cropping, rotating, auto enhance, and more.

Further Reading:

[WWDC 2019: Here is the list of iOS 13 Device Support]

[WWDC 2019: New Mac Pro Does Everything Right]