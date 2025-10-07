tvOS 26.1 ‘Public’ beta 2 now available

tvOS 26.1 public beta 2 is now live for Apple TV testers. You can install it today by enrolling your Apple TV in the Apple Beta Software Program and checking Software Updates. The rollout follows developer beta 2, which arrived on October 6. Public beta 2 landed on October 7.

What’s new and what to expect

You should not expect headline features in this build. Apple’s developer notes keep changes high level, and early reports point to stability, performance, and under-the-hood fixes rather than new TV-facing features. The developer build that preceded this release carried build number 23J5558e, which signals an iterative update rather than a broad UI shift.

You still get the broader tvOS 26 foundation Apple set earlier this cycle, including the Liquid Glass design language that modernized interface depth and translucency across platforms. If you test on Apple TV 4K, watch for polish in animations, video playback reliability, and Home and Fitness integrations, since those areas often see tuning in point releases.

You can join the public beta in a few steps. Enroll your Apple ID in the Apple Beta Software Program, then on Apple TV go to Settings, System, Software Updates, and enable Beta Updates. Download the update and let the box restart. Stick to a secondary setup if you rely on your Apple TV daily, and be ready to file feedback when you spot issues.