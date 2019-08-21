Twelve South Launches New iPad Pro Journal Case

Today Twelve South announced the launch of its iPad Pro Journal case, giving your aluminum and glass devices an attractive, leather wrap.

Twelve South Journal

Journal is available for the iPad Pro 11″ and iPad Pro 12.9″, completing the Journal line which is available for the iPhone and MacBook as well. It has a shell inside to hold your iPad, a sleeve inside to store documents, and a space to hold an Apple Pencil.

The case zips up to give you full protection. Journal is available at US$99.99 for the iPad Pro 11″, and US$119.99 for the iPad Pro 12.9″.

