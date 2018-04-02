watchOS 4.3.1 Beta 1 for Apple Watch Available to Developers

Along with iOS 11.4 developer beta 1, Apple released watchOS 4.3.1 beta 1 for developers on Monday. It doesn’t look like there are any new significant features in this update and instead it focuses on bug fixes.

Apple Watch beta operating system updates are available only to paid participants in Apple’s developer program. That stands in contrast to iOS and macOS betas, which do offer public betas.

This beta rollout follows iOS 11.4 developer beta 1 for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

If you’re registered in Apple’s developer program and interested in testing iOS 4.3.1 beta you can check it out at the Apple developer website.