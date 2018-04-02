Apple Releases iOS 11.4 Developer Beta with AirPlay 2 Support

Apple released iOS 11.4 developer beta for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch on Monday. This is the first developer beta for iOS 11.4 and includes AirPlay 2, along with hints that HomePod stereo support is finally coming.

Along with AirPlay 2 and HomePod stereo support, the iOS 11.4 developer beta also includes Messages on iCloud. That doesn’t necessarily mean, however, the features will be in the official public release of the update.

HomePod stereo support requires a HomePod software update that isn’t available yet. For now, that means you can see the feature, but can’t actually try it.

Apple often adds and removes features in beta releases to test performance and look for bugs. We saw that with AirPlay 2 and Messages on iCloud in iOS 11.3. Both features were in betas, but were pulled before the official public launch last week.

You’ll need an Apple Developer account to get the beta, or you can wait for the first public beta. That’ll likely come in the next few days.