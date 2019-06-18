Updates Tied to iPhone in watchOS 6 Beta 1

Although Apple introduced an over-the-air (OTA) mechanism in watchOS beta 1, software updates still require an iPhone. But it is still a beta, after all (via MacRumors).

watchOS 6 B1

On watchOS 6 beta 1 you’ll find the OTA mechanism under Settings > General > Software Update. But you’ll have to review and agree to the terms and conditions on your iPhone.

Sure seems like the stage is being set for direct-to-Apple Watch software updates in watchOS 6, though it hasn’t been fully freed quite yet from the need to approve things on the iPhone. pic.twitter.com/pf3wBC3vU5 — Jeremy Horwitz (@horwitz) June 17, 2019

The biggest change to having the Apple Watch be an independent device is, of course, its own App Store which will arrive with watchOS 6.

Further Reading:

[Deirdre O’Brien Changes Apple Stores to be More Direct]

[What Finder Sync on macOS Catalina Looks Like]