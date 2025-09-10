When Is iOS 19 Coming Out? Erm, Never

While Apple users might naturally expect iOS 19 to be the next major software update after iOS 18, Apple has changed its naming strategy. The operating system that would have been iOS 19 has been officially named iOS 26. This is part of a new convention to align the OS version with the release year (the 2025-2026 season) across all Apple platforms, including iPadOS and macOS.

So, the real question is: when does iOS 26 come out? Based on Apple’s consistent annual schedule, we have a clear timeline.

The Release Schedule Explained

Apple follows a predictable three-stage rollout for its major iOS updates every year:

The Unveiling (June 2025): Apple first revealed iOS 26 at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in early June. Immediately following the keynote presentation, the first developer beta was made available, allowing app makers to begin testing and updating their software. Public Beta (July 2025): A more stable version, known as the public beta, was released in July. This allowed enthusiastic iPhone users who signed up for Apple’s Beta Software Program to try out the new features before the official launch, helping Apple find and fix any remaining bugs. Official Public Release (September 2025): The final, polished version of iOS 26 is scheduled for a public release on Monday, September 15, 2025. This update will be pushed to all compatible iPhones and will come pre-installed on the new iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models, which are set to hit stores that same week.

In short, while the name has changed from what many expected, the release schedule remains the same. iPhone users can look forward to downloading iOS 26 in mid-September.