When will iPhone 17 be Available in Stores?

Short answer first: the iPhone 17 lineup hits stores on Friday, September 19, 2025, with pre-orders opening Friday, September 12. That timing applies across the family, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new iPhone Air.

The release cadence at a glance

September 12, 2025 – pre-orders open online and in the Apple Store app.

September 19, 2025 – in-store availability and first deliveries begin.

If you like launch-day energy, store pickup is your friend. Reserve during pre-order, choose a nearby Apple Store, and you avoid shipping windows slipping as supply tightens in the first hours.

What “in stores” looks like this year

Apple’s rhythm has been consistent for a decade. Keynote early in the week, pre-orders that Friday, shelves stocked the following Friday. This year follows the same playbook, and Apple says availability begins September 19. Expect standard lines before opening, same-day appointment windows for setup, and staggered pickup slots to manage crowds.