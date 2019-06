Tim Cook gave WWDC attendees a sneak peek of an original series. “For All Mankind” is being produced by the man behind Battlestar Galactica, Ron Moore.

Soviets Win the Space Race

The trailer seen at WWDC 2019 revealed that the show is premised around the idea that the Soviet Union, not the U.S., won the space race. It looks to have very high production values. I’m rather excited to watch the fall series, which will land in the fall.