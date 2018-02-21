AirPlay 2 goes MIA, How to Improve macOS Update Notifications – TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-21

Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to discuss what may happen next now that AirPlay 2 has been pulled from iOS 11.3 developer beta 3, plus they have some ideas on how to improve Apple’s software update notifications in macOS.
TDO 2018-02-21: AirPlay 2 goes MIA
Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to discuss what may happen next now that AirPlay 2 has been pulled from iOS 11.3 developer beta 3, plus they have some ideas on how to improve Apple’s software update notifications in macOS.
Sponsors
Jamf Now helps you set up, manage and protect your Apple devices on demand. They support macOS and iOS devices like the iMac, iPhone, and iPad, and let you keep track of operating system versions and serial numbers, plus you can manage email settings, and more. Three devices are supported for free, and additional devices cost just $2 a month. Head over to the Jamf website and sign up for your free account today.