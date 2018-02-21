AirPlay 2 goes MIA, How to Improve macOS Update Notifications – TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-21

Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to discuss what may happen next now that AirPlay 2 has been pulled from iOS 11.3 developer beta 3, plus they have some ideas on how to improve Apple’s software update notifications in macOS.

