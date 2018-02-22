What You Need to Know About the FCC Anti-Net Neutrality Changes – TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-22

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

John Martellaro joins Jeff Gamet to talk about the state of Net Neutrality now that the FCC’s “Restoring Internet Freedom” is in place, along with what we can expect to happen next.

TDO 2018-02-22: FCC Kills Net Neutrality Protections

1:44 PM Feb. 22nd, 2018 | 00:21:31 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

