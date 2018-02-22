What You Need to Know About the FCC Anti-Net Neutrality Changes – TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-22

John Martellaro joins Jeff Gamet to talk about the state of Net Neutrality now that the FCC’s “Restoring Internet Freedom” is in place, along with what we can expect to happen next.
TDO 2018-02-22: FCC Kills Net Neutrality Protections
John Martellaro joins Jeff Gamet to talk about the state of Net Neutrality now that the FCC’s “Restoring Internet Freedom” is in place, along with what we can expect to happen next.
- The FCC Just Killed Net Neutrality, Here’s What Happens Next
- The Fight For Net Neutrality Accelerates, Invokes New Tactics
- TMO Background Mode Interview with Legislative Counsel for the EFF Ernesto Falcon
- Burger King’s Net Neutrality Explanation with Whoppers is Brilliant
- States are waging guerrilla warfare to save net neutrality
- To kill net neutrality, FCC might have to fight more than half of US states
- Internet Association pressures Senate to reverse FCC’s net neutrality repeal
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed