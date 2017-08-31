The fight to block Ajit Pai and the FCC from killing net neutrality in the United States is headed to the Ninth Circuit Court in San Francisco.
Panic's Download Problem and How Comcast Fixed it - TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-06
Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about the relationship between Comcast and Cogent, Panic’s download problem linking the two together, and Net Neutrality.
Here's How Panic Solved a Download Problem and Showed Why Net Neutrality is So Important
Panic, the company behind Transmit, Coda, and Firewatch, had a mystery on its hands: why were its app downloads so slow for a lot of users? They dug into it and found the problem was specific to Comcast customers—and they got Comcast to fix it. The story is a great example of how interdependent internet service providers and the companies providing the bandwidth pipes are. It’s also a perfect example of what an internet without Net Neutrality is like. Panic’s video explaining what happened is worth watching, and you can learn more about what happened on the company’s blog.
What You Need to Know About the FCC Anti-Net Neutrality Changes - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-22
John Martellaro joins Jeff Gamet to talk about the state of Net Neutrality now that the FCC’s “Restoring Internet Freedom” is in place, along with what we can expect to happen next.
TMO Background Mode Interview with Legislative Counsel for the EFF Ernesto Falcon
Ernesto Falcon is Legislative Counsel for the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF). His primary focus is on intellectual property and open internet issues. Ernesto and I chatted about the key issues surrounding net neutrality, the stakes for business and consumers, how the FCC’s recent ruling might be combatted, ongoing legal efforts to restore net neutrality, the key players, potential legislation, and what consumers can do to help. But before we got into all that, Ernesto talked about how he became an attorney and his experiences leading up to joining the EFF. For example, during his tenure, Public Knowledge and the EFF scored a major victory for consumers by rallying the Internet community to defeat the SOPA act. Ernesto fills in a lot of important details in the fight for net neutrality that you’ll want to hear.
The Fight For Net Neutrality Accelerates, Invokes New Tactics
The recent FCC ruling that undermines the concept of net neutrality isn’t the final say as new political and tactical countermeasures gain momentum.
Burger King's Net Neutrality Explanation with Whoppers is Brilliant
If you know people who aren’t grasping what the repeal of Net Neutrality means, try hitting them in the stomach. Figuratively, of course. Fast food giant Burger King has an awesome video that makes it much easier to understand the ramifications of an internet without Net Neutrality using hamburgers as an example. It’s only a couple minutes long, but that’s more than enough time to get the point across. This is one of the clearest, and most entertaining, Net Neutrality explanations we’ve seen so far.
Apple Rejects Net Neutrality App, Reddit in Uproar [Update]
So far, it’s hard to tell how accurate Wehe is. But for now Apple has given the final word on the matter, saying no.
Meltdown and Spectre Flaws — What They Are and What to Do
The hot topic this week has been the CPU architecture flaws called Meltdown and Spectre. What are they, and what should users do?
Net Neutrality Fight, Turn Your iPad into a Security Camera - TMO Daily Observations 2017-12-19
Andrew Orr and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at what’s coming in the fight to save Net Neutrality, plus they talk about some apps that turn your old iPad into a security camera.
New iMac Pro Launches a New Wave of Macs
The new iMac Pro from Apple signals a new approach to thinking about the Mac lineup.
FCC Kills Net Neutrality, Samsung's HomePod Competitor - TMO Daily Observations 2017-12-15
Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to discuss the FCC vote to end Net Neutrality, plus Samsung’s HomePod competitor.
FCC Votes with Ajit Pai to End Net Neutrality in Party Line Vote
They did so with zero public hearings, a comment system marred by fake comments—including Russian-submitted comments in favor of ending Net Neutrality—and overwhelming public support for Net Neutrality regulation.
Mr. Cook Goes to China, Sonos Meets Ikea, Apple Buys Pop Up Archive – ACM 440
Tim Cook took a recent trip to China, and some have accused him of endorsing Chinese censorship. Bryan and Jeff talk about how complicated doing business in China is. They also look at why Sonos and IKEA have announced a partnership, and what Apple’s purchase of Pop Up Archive might mean. Then they fall down the rabbit hole of TextArc.
Frothy Rants about Encryption and Net Neutrality, Plus Apple's AR Goggles - ACM 348
A listener sparks an intense rant from Bryan and Jeff about encryption and passcode-attempt-based device wipes, and FCC Chairman Ajit Pai gets them going on Net Neutrality. They cap the show with the observation that Apple’s AR goggle project appears to be back on.
Ajit Pai and the FCC Will Dismantle Net Neutrality, Damage Internet, Speech and Commerce
In a feat of willful ignorance or outright deceit, Mr. Pai believes that free market competition can keep the Internet open when there is no competition.
Apple vs. the Competition: The Art of Corporate Decision Making
If there’s a theme to this week’s Particle Debris, it’s how some companies are struggling with technology decisions while others, like Apple, seem to have smooth sailing.
Tim Berners-Lee Wants Your Help in Protecting Net Neutrality from Ajit Pai's FCC
Internet-inventor Tim Berners-Lee has written an editorial for USA Today asking Americans to help save the Internet from an irresponsible vote on Net Neutrality expected from the FCC.
His Opposition to Net Neutrality Might Put FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Out of a Job
Frankly, I hope Senator Cantwell’s efforts are successful, because the freedom and openness of the internet largely depends upon net neutrality.
Apple Net Neutrality Comments to FCC: Don't Allow Fast Lanes
Apple’s stance is more general in nature, and doesn’t specifically mention issues like whether to treat telecoms like utilities