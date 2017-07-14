App Store Free Trials, Time for a New Apple TV – TMO Daily Observations 2017-07-14

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Jeff Butts and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to discuss how developers can offer app trial versions on Apple’s App Store, plus John explains why its past time for a new Apple TV.

TDO 2017-07-14: Next Amazon Echo a HomePod Competitor

11:00 AM Jul. 14th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

