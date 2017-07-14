App Store Free Trials, Time for a New Apple TV – TMO Daily Observations 2017-07-14

Jeff Butts and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to discuss how developers can offer app trial versions on Apple’s App Store, plus John explains why its past time for a new Apple TV.
TDO 2017-07-14: Next Amazon Echo a HomePod Competitor
Sponsors
iMazing 2 is the Mac App which simply lets you do more with your iPhone or iPad. You can copies files to and from your iOS devices, backup all your files, save voice messages, and more. You can try iMazing 2 now for free and get the app for 20% off.
OmniGraffle 3 for iPhone, iPad Includes Mac Features and Free Trial
- Why One Way of Offering a Free Trial on the App Store is More Popular
- Apple Reignited the Mac, Now It’s Time to Do the Same for Apple TV
- Jeff, Dave, and Bryan are speaking at Macstock 2017
- On The Road to Macstock (at AltConf) with Jeff Gamet
- MacVoices #17151: Road to Macstock – Bryan Chaffin On Apple’s Changing Times
- MacVoices #17155: Road to Macstock – Dave Hamilton Talks About The Whys of Mesh Networking
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed