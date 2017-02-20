Apple’s Facial Recognition Plans, the AI Race – TMO Daily Observations 2017-02-20

Apple buying RealFace has people talking even more about using facial recognition to unlock our iPhones. John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple’s potential plans and what they think the company has in store for facial recognition technology. They also look at Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa and the race for mainstream artificial intelligence.
TDO 2017-02-20: Apple Buys RealFace
My thought regarding AI potential re., Amazon, Apple, or whatever and who can get there first in convenience, naturalness, and power is the processing power requirements. Of all the contenders, Apple has the competence to build powerful enough CPUs soonest. So my question: how close is Apple to building a powerful processor to do the AI jumps, loops, and hoops?
Thanks a lot, Mr.Jeff Gamet!
It was really good Mr.Jeff, and it was really helpful to the Dubai software companies or the experts of software development