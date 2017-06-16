Apple Music’s New TV Show Bosses, iPad in Education – TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-16

John Martellaro and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet today to talk about Apple Music’s new executives in charge of original TV content, plus they look at how the iPad is holding up in the education market.
TDO 2017-06-16: Apple Music Nabs Sony Pictures Execs
